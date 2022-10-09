PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.05

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$18.05 and traded as high as C$20.03. PrairieSky Royalty shares last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 221,602 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 price objective on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.91.

PrairieSky Royalty Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.86.

PrairieSky Royalty Dividend Announcement

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$198.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 7,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,648.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 662,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,980,992.09.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

