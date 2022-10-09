Predictcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18,248.00 (PRED)

Predictcoin (PRED) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Predictcoin token can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00004070 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Predictcoin has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. Predictcoin has a market cap of $69,019.69 and $18,248.00 worth of Predictcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010845 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000083 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10523145 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010212 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Predictcoin Token Profile

Predictcoin launched on September 13th, 2021. Predictcoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Predictcoin is https://reddit.com/r/predictcoinfinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Predictcoin’s official website is predictcoin.finance. The official message board for Predictcoin is predictcoin.medium.com. Predictcoin’s official Twitter account is @predictcoinfin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Predictcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Predictcoin (PRED) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Predictcoin has a current supply of 100,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Predictcoin is 0.79507159 USD and is down -14.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $797.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://predictcoin.finance/.”

