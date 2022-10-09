Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $488.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 42,585,256 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is https://reddit.com/r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin (XPM) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XPM through the process of mining. Primecoin has a current supply of 42,577,796.57027372. The last known price of Primecoin is 0.03709185 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $246.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://primecoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

