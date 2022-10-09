PRISM Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $9,892.00 (PRISM)

PRISM Protocol (PRISM) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One PRISM Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRISM Protocol has a market capitalization of $130,428.48 and $9,892.00 worth of PRISM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRISM Protocol has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About PRISM Protocol

PRISM Protocol launched on February 5th, 2022. PRISM Protocol’s total supply is 999,999,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. PRISM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @prism_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. PRISM Protocol’s official website is prismprotocol.app.

Buying and Selling PRISM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “PRISM Protocol (PRISM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Terra Classic platform. PRISM Protocol has a current supply of 999,999,997 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PRISM Protocol is 0.00197719 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $17,823.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prismprotocol.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRISM Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRISM Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRISM Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

