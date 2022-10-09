Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PRGS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progress Software from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Shares of PRGS opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.74.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $55,125.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,869.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,512 shares of company stock worth $817,901. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 8,237.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 351,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 155,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,404,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,123,000 after buying an additional 95,233 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

