Project TXA (TXA) Price Hits $0.55 on Major Exchanges

Project TXA (TXA) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last week, Project TXA has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Project TXA has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $622,000.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project TXA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002834 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project TXA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,475.55 or 1.00004467 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003526 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00042241 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010230 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00064295 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022316 BTC.

Project TXA Token Profile

TXA is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,286,153 tokens. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @projecttxa. Project TXA’s official website is www.txa.app. Project TXA’s official message board is medium.com/projecttxa.

Buying and Selling Project TXA

According to CryptoCompare, “Project TXA (TXA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Project TXA has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 2,568,629.7626548 in circulation. The last known price of Project TXA is 0.48521754 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $348,906.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.txa.app.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project TXA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project TXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project TXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project TXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project TXA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.