Project202 (P202) Trading 34.7% Lower Over Last Week

Project202 (P202) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Project202 has traded 34.7% lower against the US dollar. Project202 has a market cap of $19,252.46 and $111,849.00 worth of Project202 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project202 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project202 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Project202 Profile

Project202’s launch date was August 9th, 2021. Project202’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 175,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Project202 is medium.com/@project202. Project202’s official Twitter account is @p202global and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project202’s official website is p202.io.

Buying and Selling Project202

According to CryptoCompare, “Project202 (P202) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Project202 has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Project202 is 0.00010001 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $15,991.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://p202.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project202 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project202 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project202 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project202 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project202 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.