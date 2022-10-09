Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,408 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.27.

NYSE PLD opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.68 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $74.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

