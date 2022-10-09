ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK) Shares Up 2.3%

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (BATS:OILK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.75 and last traded at $47.29. 179,299 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.23.

ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Institutional Trading of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OILK. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF by 59.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares K 1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at $662,000.

