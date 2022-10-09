ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 343.2% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 1,938.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $17.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

