Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Provention Bio from $22.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio Price Performance

Shares of PRVB opened at $6.92 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $443.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provention Bio

Provention Bio ( NASDAQ:PRVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.03. Provention Bio had a negative return on equity of 100.07% and a negative net margin of 3,840.68%. The company had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.