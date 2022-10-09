ProximaX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $5.93 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (XPX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $5.93 million and approximately $129,012.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ProximaX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,486,865,137 coins. The official message board for ProximaX is forum.proximax.io. The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @siriusxpx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ProximaX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX (XPX) is a cryptocurrency . ProximaX has a current supply of 9,000,000,000 with 6,097,456,550 in circulation. The last known price of ProximaX is 0.00081342 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $135,215.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://proximax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

