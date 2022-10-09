Prudential’s (PRU) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,576 ($19.04) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($19.09) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($17.82) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($19.33) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,655.60 ($20.00).

Shares of Prudential stock opened at GBX 923 ($11.15) on Thursday. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 850.20 ($10.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($18.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of £25.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,251.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 943.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 990.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

