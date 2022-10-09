Pub Finance Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Pub Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00001455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the dollar. Pub Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pub Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Pub Finance Token Profile

Pub Finance was first traded on October 11th, 2020. Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @pub_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pub Finance is pub.finance.

Pub Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pub Finance (PINT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pub Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Pub Finance is 0.28208529 USD and is down -4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pub.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pub Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pub Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pub Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pub Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pub Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.