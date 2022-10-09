PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Sells $65,031.68 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 3,629 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $65,031.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,489 shares in the company, valued at $492,602.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PubMatic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PUBM opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $945.59 million, a P/E ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.83. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $43.65.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.64 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PubMatic

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PubMatic by 527.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,881,000 after purchasing an additional 169,909 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in PubMatic by 343.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after buying an additional 135,373 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PUBM. KeyCorp cut PubMatic to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on PubMatic to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on PubMatic from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on PubMatic from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on PubMatic from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

