PureFi Protocol Trading 4.2% Higher This Week (UFI)

PureFi Protocol (UFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. PureFi Protocol has a total market cap of $380,487.22 and approximately $70,914.00 worth of PureFi Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PureFi Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PureFi Protocol has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004846 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046417 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001852 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $315.08 or 0.01623197 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

PureFi Protocol Token Profile

UFI is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2021. PureFi Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,950,615 tokens. The Reddit community for PureFi Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/purefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PureFi Protocol is blog.purefi.io. PureFi Protocol’s official website is purefi.io. PureFi Protocol’s official Twitter account is @purefi_protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “PureFi Protocol (UFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. PureFi Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PureFi Protocol is 0.00914087 USD and is down -1.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $33,612.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://purefi.io.”

