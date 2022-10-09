Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on C. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.24.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Citigroup by 244.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 579,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after purchasing an additional 411,622 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 29,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,484,000 after buying an additional 73,449 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 635,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,400,000 after buying an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Stories

