Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Issued By Capital One Financial

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQT. PETERS & COMPAN reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.87, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.18. EQT has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 8,950,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.06%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

