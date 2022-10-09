Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Laboratory Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $20.30 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.13 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of LH opened at $205.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $317.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.47.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.13 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after acquiring an additional 253,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after acquiring an additional 47,502 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,676 shares of company stock valued at $14,082,612 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

