Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OneMain in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for OneMain’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

OMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OneMain from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 37,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 20.2% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 39,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $11,464,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 4,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.10%. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.17%.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Featured Articles

