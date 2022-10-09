Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.11. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. Bank of New York Mellon has a twelve month low of $38.30 and a twelve month high of $64.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BK. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 30,678 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 41,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

