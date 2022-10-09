Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Lowered by Analyst

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.07. The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.23 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Antero Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Shares of AR opened at $32.32 on Friday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 3.59.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,732,940 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $816,157,000 after acquiring an additional 513,300 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after buying an additional 2,517,137 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 4,236,737 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $129,856,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Antero Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,584,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,134,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Antero Resources by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,304,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $101,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,312 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 870,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,152 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.