Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coinbase Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the cryptocurrency exchange will post earnings per share of ($2.38) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.55). The consensus estimate for Coinbase Global’s current full-year earnings is ($11.14) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.29) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.59) EPS.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.48.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ COIN opened at $67.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($1.91). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.32 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $156,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,861,773.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 45,925 shares of company stock worth $3,337,428 in the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.