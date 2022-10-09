Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.91 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $23.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $18.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.71 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $142.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.67. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $3.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.57%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

