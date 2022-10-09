Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.81 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.05 million.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NYSE NOG opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.00 and its 200 day moving average is $28.75. Northern Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 18,402.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,794,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,594,000 after buying an additional 1,785,067 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,999 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,151,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after acquiring an additional 624,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $15,673,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Articles

