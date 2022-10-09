Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.48. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $10.87 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $69.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.69 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,784,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,760,736.03. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 177,222,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,503,955,882.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 11,290,656 shares of company stock worth $663,508,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 407.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.