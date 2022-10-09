Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 4th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $6.93 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $7.42. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $32.75 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2022 earnings at $5.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $20.63 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.50 EPS.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.65.

Shares of PXD opened at $256.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.87. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $166.97 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 106.1% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 169 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,366,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $8.57 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.34%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.19%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.