Qatar Inu (QATAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $14,313.00

Qatar Inu (QATAR) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Qatar Inu has traded up 51% against the US dollar. One Qatar Inu token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qatar Inu has a total market cap of $173,258.81 and $14,313.00 worth of Qatar Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qatar Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Qatar Inu Profile

Qatar Inu’s launch date was August 29th, 2022. Qatar Inu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 682,950,000 tokens. Qatar Inu’s official website is qatarinu.net. Qatar Inu’s official Twitter account is @qatar_inu.

Buying and Selling Qatar Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Qatar Inu (QATAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qatar Inu has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qatar Inu is 0.00031948 USD and is down -2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $160,329.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qatarinu.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qatar Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qatar Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qatar Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qatar Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qatar Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.