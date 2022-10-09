Qatar World Cup Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $11,191.05 (QATAR)

Qatar World Cup (QATAR) traded 63.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Qatar World Cup has traded down 95.6% against the US dollar. One Qatar World Cup token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qatar World Cup has a market cap of $11,191.05 and $14,777.00 worth of Qatar World Cup was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010822 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010234 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Qatar World Cup

Qatar World Cup’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2022. Qatar World Cup’s total supply is 888,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,888,888,888 tokens. The official message board for Qatar World Cup is medium.com/@qatarworldcup__. Qatar World Cup’s official Twitter account is @qatarworldcup__. The Reddit community for Qatar World Cup is https://reddit.com/r/qatar2022_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qatar World Cup’s official website is www.qatar2022.ink.

Qatar World Cup Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qatar World Cup (QATAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qatar World Cup has a current supply of 888,888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qatar World Cup is 0.00000013 USD and is down -27.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $1,029.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qatar2022.ink/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qatar World Cup directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qatar World Cup should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qatar World Cup using one of the exchanges listed above.

