QLC Chain Trading Up 78% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (QLC) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded up 78% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $6.53 million and approximately $17.06 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s launch date was October 1st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @qlcchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is https://reddit.com/r/qlcchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org.

QLC Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain (QLC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Neo platform. QLC Chain has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 240,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of QLC Chain is 0.02639782 USD and is down -10.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,412,130.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qlcchain.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

