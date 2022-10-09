Qtum 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $38.29 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $297.81 million and approximately $38.29 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $2.85 or 0.00014695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,363,336 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

