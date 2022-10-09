QuackInu Price Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUACK)

QuackInu (QUACK) traded down 68.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. One QuackInu token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuackInu has a market capitalization of $71,871.40 and $17,789.00 worth of QuackInu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QuackInu has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QuackInu

QuackInu launched on June 17th, 2022. QuackInu’s official website is quackinu.com. QuackInu’s official Twitter account is @quackbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QuackInu

According to CryptoCompare, “QuackInu (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QuackInu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of QuackInu is 0.00000001 USD and is down -10.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quackinu.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuackInu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuackInu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuackInu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

