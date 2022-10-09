Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

In other news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,909.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David R. Walt purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,293,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,431,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.43 per share, for a total transaction of $156,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,614 shares in the company, valued at $350,594.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 285,000 shares of company stock worth $2,697,000 and have sold 1,318 shares worth $21,681. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $10.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.36. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $60.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.97.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.54 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.92% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quanterix will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

