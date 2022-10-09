Quark (QRK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21,919.00

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Quark has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $493,307.67 and $21,919.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 282,099,487 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkpress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is https://reddit.com/r/quarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark (QRK) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate QRK through the process of mining. Quark has a current supply of 281,975,456.583914. The last known price of Quark is 0.00174596 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,263.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.qrknet.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

