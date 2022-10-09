Quarterhill (OTCMKTS:QTRHF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Quarterhill Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRHF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.18 and last traded at $1.18. Approximately 1,003 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 18,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Quarterhill ( OTCMKTS:QTRHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.38 million for the quarter. Quarterhill had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 9.23%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Quarterhill’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 36.37%.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

