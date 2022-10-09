Qube Crypto Space (QUBE) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $129,663.63

Qube Crypto Space (QUBE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One Qube Crypto Space token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qube Crypto Space has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qube Crypto Space has a total market cap of $129,663.63 and approximately $246,103.00 worth of Qube Crypto Space was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qube Crypto Space alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Qube Crypto Space Token Profile

Qube Crypto Space’s launch date was September 23rd, 2021. Qube Crypto Space’s total supply is 933,170,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,731,059 tokens. The official website for Qube Crypto Space is www.theqube.cc. Qube Crypto Space’s official Twitter account is @qubecryptospace. The Reddit community for Qube Crypto Space is https://reddit.com/r/qube_cc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qube Crypto Space’s official message board is medium.com/@qubecryptospace.

Buying and Selling Qube Crypto Space

According to CryptoCompare, “Qube Crypto Space (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qube Crypto Space has a current supply of 933,170,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qube Crypto Space is 0.00097794 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $610.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.theqube.cc/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qube Crypto Space directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qube Crypto Space should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qube Crypto Space using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qube Crypto Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qube Crypto Space and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.