QuickSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.20 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (QUICK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. QuickSwap has a market capitalization of $20.20 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickSwap has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One QuickSwap token can currently be bought for about $62.16 or 0.00319450 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About QuickSwap

QuickSwap was first traded on January 5th, 2021. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickSwap is https://reddit.com/r/quickswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuickSwap is quickswap-layer2.medium.com. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @quickswapdex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickSwap is quickswap.exchange.

QuickSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap (QUICK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QuickSwap has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 327,100 in circulation. The last known price of QuickSwap is 59.93734938 USD and is up 0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 246 active market(s) with $2,584,440.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quickswap.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

