Quiz Arena (QZA) Trading Down 29.4% Over Last 7 Days

Quiz Arena (QZA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Quiz Arena has a market cap of $22,101.56 and approximately $56,998.00 worth of Quiz Arena was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiz Arena token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Quiz Arena has traded down 29.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quiz Arena

Quiz Arena launched on December 7th, 2021. The official website for Quiz Arena is www.quizarena.io. The official message board for Quiz Arena is medium.com/@quizarena.io. Quiz Arena’s official Twitter account is @quizarenaio.

Quiz Arena Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiz Arena (QZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Quiz Arena has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Quiz Arena is 0.00040146 USD and is down -1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $14.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.quizarena.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiz Arena directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiz Arena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiz Arena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

