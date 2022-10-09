RaceX Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (RACEX)

RaceX (RACEX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. RaceX has a market cap of $120,139.94 and $36,321.00 worth of RaceX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RaceX has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One RaceX token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RaceX Token Profile

RaceX’s launch date was October 16th, 2021. RaceX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 700,000,000 tokens. RaceX’s official Twitter account is @dcrcavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. RaceX’s official website is racex.tech.

RaceX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RaceX (RACEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. RaceX has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RaceX is 0.00016946 USD and is down -1.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://racex.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RaceX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RaceX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RaceX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

