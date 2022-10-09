Radicle (RAD) Market Cap Hits $69.96 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Radicle coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00010405 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. Radicle has a total market capitalization of $69.96 million and $3.05 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003230 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Radicle Profile

Radicle’s launch date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.community. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radicle.xyz.

Buying and Selling Radicle

According to CryptoCompare, “Radicle (RAD) is a cryptocurrency . Radicle has a current supply of 99,998,580 with 34,526,292.81950884 in circulation. The last known price of Radicle is 2.01055097 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $4,002,481.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://radicle.xyz/.”

