Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,462.00

Rage Fan (RAGE) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Rage Fan has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Rage Fan token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $124,500.06 and approximately $10,462.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rage Fan Token Profile

Rage Fan launched on March 1st, 2021. Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 tokens. Rage Fan’s official website is rage.fan. The Reddit community for Rage Fan is https://reddit.com/r/RageFanSocial. Rage Fan’s official message board is medium.com/ragefanlabs. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @ragefansocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rage Fan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rage Fan (RAGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rage Fan has a current supply of 400,000,000 with 56,719,937.58127778 in circulation. The last known price of Rage Fan is 0.00191277 USD and is up 4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $14,155.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rage.fan/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

