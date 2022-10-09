Rai Reflex Index Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $13.34 million and approximately $865,735.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index token can now be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00014604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Profile

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,703,372 tokens. Rai Reflex Index’s official website is reflexer.finance. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance. The official message board for Rai Reflex Index is medium.com/reflexer-labs.

Rai Reflex Index Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rai Reflex Index (RAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rai Reflex Index has a current supply of 4,703,372.44384384. The last known price of Rai Reflex Index is 2.8316774 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $41,266.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://reflexer.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

