Rainicorn Price Tops $0.0134 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One Rainicorn token can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rainicorn has a market capitalization of $6.69 million and approximately $171,930.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Rainicorn’s official website is rainicoin.io. The official message board for Rainicorn is rainicoin.medium.com. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rainicorn is https://reddit.com/r/rainicorn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

According to CryptoCompare, “Rainicorn (RAINI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rainicorn has a current supply of 500,000,000. The last known price of Rainicorn is 0.01329056 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $135,903.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rainicoin.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rainicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

