Raptor Finance Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (RPTR)

Raptor Finance (RPTR) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Raptor Finance has a market cap of $70,274.21 and approximately $12,253.00 worth of Raptor Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raptor Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raptor Finance has traded 43,919,719.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068835 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010228 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Raptor Finance Profile

Raptor Finance was first traded on January 11th, 2021. Raptor Finance’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,082,569 tokens. The Reddit community for Raptor Finance is https://reddit.com/r/RaptorToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Raptor Finance’s official website is raptorswap.com. Raptor Finance’s official Twitter account is @raptor_token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raptor Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raptor Finance (RPTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Raptor Finance has a current supply of 650,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Raptor Finance is 0.00013395 USD and is up 1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $17.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raptorswap.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raptor Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raptor Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raptor Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

