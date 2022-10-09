Rari Governance Token (RGT) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $14.52 Million

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Rari Governance Token token can currently be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00013843 BTC on popular exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a total market cap of $14.52 million and $1.03 million worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rari Governance Token Token Profile

Rari Governance Token’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,397,340 tokens. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @raricapital and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital. The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital.

Rari Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rari Governance Token has a current supply of 12,485,047.99443493 with 12,471,977.70270201 in circulation. The last known price of Rari Governance Token is 2.72961568 USD and is up 0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $55,410.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rari.capital/.”

