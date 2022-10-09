Rarible (RARI) Price Hits $2.21

Rarible (RARI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $2.21 or 0.00011346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $22.00 million and approximately $459,462.00 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rarible has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,973,174 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible (RARI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rarible has a current supply of 25,000,000 with 9,973,173.65440727 in circulation. The last known price of Rarible is 2.21322656 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $128,604.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.rarible.com/rari.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

