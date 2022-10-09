Raven Protocol Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, Raven Protocol has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $366.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Raven Protocol Token Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 tokens. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @raven_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Buying and Selling Raven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol (RAVEN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Raven Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,494,272,006.073109 in circulation. The last known price of Raven Protocol is 0.00027407 USD and is up 12.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,994.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.ravenprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.