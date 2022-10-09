RavenMoon (RVM) Trading Down 82% This Week

RavenMoon (RVM) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One RavenMoon token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. RavenMoon has a total market cap of $31,248.35 and approximately $8,592.00 worth of RavenMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RavenMoon has traded down 82% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About RavenMoon

RavenMoon was first traded on August 24th, 2022. RavenMoon’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,177,750 tokens. RavenMoon’s official Twitter account is @ravenmoonrvm and its Facebook page is accessible here. RavenMoon’s official website is ravenmoon.net.

RavenMoon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RavenMoon (RVM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RavenMoon has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RavenMoon is 0.00034652 USD and is down -1.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ravenmoon.net.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RavenMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RavenMoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RavenMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

