Raydium (RAY) Market Cap Tops $76.84 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00002840 BTC on major exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $76.84 million and approximately $7.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,974 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,082,004 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Raydium has a current supply of 554,999,973.583368 with 138,914,778.42275 in circulation. The last known price of Raydium is 0.55170755 USD and is down -2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $3,725,105.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://raydium.io/#/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

