Raymond James Cuts Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $40.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Raymond James from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

FCX has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.20.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

NYSE FCX opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCX. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

